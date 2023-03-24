Magalluf should stop once and for all stop appearing on international and national press only for perturbing and negative news… The media has been stigmatising Magalluf for years and this has made matters even worse by attracting a certain kind of tourism we’ve definitely never been interested in.

People shouldn't come here to do what they wouldn't even dare do at home! What I definitely cannot stand is that Magalluf only appears on the international and national press for “balconing”, outrageous sexual scandals like "mamading", bad behaviour…

Of course, we want tourism, but respectful quality tourism that knows how to behave respecting Mallorca and its inhabitants. Being drunk all day is not only extremely sad but a terrible waste of time... God, they have no idea how much they are missing! Mallorca has a lot to offer, much more than the eye can see.

Mallorca deserves people who appreciate and respect the island and its inhabitants.

As I said in my documentary, the media has been stigmatising Magalluf and therefore the whole island of Mallorca and making matters worse for years... Now let's hope they also make at least the same amount of noise about the "Law of Excesses" and the huge investment private and public institutions have made in upgrading the area of Magaluf. As I said in my documentary, "Mallorca is not Magalluf and MAGALLUF IS NOT "THE STRIP"".

Magalluf is beautiful and never deserved such a song and dance because of a merely 500 metre street... It's time for the media to catch up and make amends. Sa Roqueta (“The Little Rock”) deserves at least that.