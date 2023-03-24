Supporting the Government measures that have been put in place to reduce excessive drinking in Magalluf, the Bulletin talks to DJ Diablo V about how these measures will ultimately make Magalluf a safer resort.

As a former resident DJ at BCM and Nikki Beach in Magalluf and Radio One Mallorca DJ, Diablo V has worked throughout Magalluf for the past decade.

Welcoming the measures that have been brought in by the Government, Diablo V was keen to highlight that they are not intended to curb fun, but ultimately to make Magalluf a safer place to holiday.

He commented, “It’s good that the Government have put these things in place so when people come over, you know you can have the same fun in a safer environment.

“I think it’s a good initiative and I think it will benefit everybody. I think it will benefit the hoteliers and the people who own the bars and the clubs, and the families that are coming over and also ensure that the party crowd are having a safe and great time.”