This is the Magalluf we want, said the Vice President of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Jose Aguilo, welcoming all the new investment and the crackdown on bad behaviour and excessive drinking.

"What we don't want is tourists who misbehave and drink too much alcohol. We are not talking about nationalities, we are talking about tourists behaving properly and enjoying what Magalluf and Mallorca has to offer" she said. "All the investment which is being made by hotel chains in Magalluf is really making a difference. We have a new Magalluf."

Under the new crackdown hotels limit the number of alcoholic drinks which are served in all inclusive packages. There is also a code of good behaviour.

The hoteliers have been working closely with the Balearic government and the Calvia council on the new laws which have been introduced to curb bad behaviour.