Rates for small ads (which appear online and in print)., 0.36 euros per word (Tuesday to Saturday) 0.39 euros (Sunday/Monday) plus 21 percent IVA (VAT). Minimum of 10 words. You can include a photograph free of charge for online section.

Email publicidad@majorcadailybulletin.es or call 971-788405 from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.