TRYING TO FIND Juan Martinez Garcia and Tony and Rose Rodriguez Perez. Used to work at the Arenal Park Hotel in Arenal in the 1970s. Tel. 0044-7731-760541; Email 19nessie58@gmail.com



A1 PROFESSIONAL Building and Decorating services, rendering, block work, paving, general building repairs. Prompt and reliable. All areas covered. No job too small! Facebook/ Instagram find us! Call now for a free quote 603-491768; 0044-7904-143083; majorca@fiftyshadesofwhite.es



WELDERS AND METALWORK, gates, fences. All types of materials. 613-024321; 687-303193.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





GRANDFATHER CLOCK for sale, not in working order (needs fixing), ideal decorative piece, 100 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





POP-UP CHILDREN'S & BABY SHOP . If you are looking for items for children or babies then our shop in San Agustin may be just what you need. We have lots of children's and babies clothes, toys and games, prams, car seats, lots of ski wear and ski boots and carnival ideas etc. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located on the opposite corner to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop. Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Call Angela on 609-848622.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





LOVELY TRADITIONAL finca for sale close to the golf course in Pollensa. This charming country home enjoys total peace, privacy, and tranquillity on a plot of approx. 3,855 m². The villa has charming rustic elements throughout and inside you will find an open plan layout containing a living room, a dining area, and a fitted country- style kitchen. There are also two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Ref. POL52711. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FAMILY VILLA with private swimming pool for sale close to Pollensa. This property is a spacious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom villa with garden on a plot of approx. 1,300 m² and is located in the sought- after area of Crestatx and has a holiday rental license. Walking distance to the nearby Internation School. Ref. POL40526. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartments on an exclusive development in Cala D´Or. This attractive development offers a variety of two bedroom apartments in a contemporary Mediterranean style with clean white exteriors, surrounded by attractive landscaped gardens; residents can enjoy use of two community pools, spacious terraces, and a fantastic location close to the marina and nearby beaches. Ref. SWOCAD10330. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





CHARMING 3 BEDROOM Majorcan- style house with swimming pool for sale in the village Alaró. Stunning mountain views. Ref. ALA20450. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





COUNTRY HOME with guest house, swimming pool and mountain views close to Inca, on a large plot of approx. 8,162 m². 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Ref. INC52733. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



