

ICONIC NICHOLSON 35 Cruising Yacht for sale, VAT exempt. 30,000 € o.n.o. Call 666-542402.



A1 PROFESSIONAL Building and Decorating services, rendering, block work, paving, general building repairs. Prompt and reliable. All areas covered. No job too small! Facebook/ Instagram find us! Call now for a free quote 603-491768; 0044-7904-143083; majorca@fiftyshadesofwhite.es



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





3 SEATER SOFABED, white removable covers, 250 € o.n.o.. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





LOOKING FOR FURNITURE? Why not pop along to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Furniture Shop. A wide variety of furniture available: Beds, dining tables, coffee tables, chairs, storage units and cupboards, paintings and pictures, armchairs and sofas. You will also find a wide selection of mattresses available. Come and have a look for yourself. You will find us at Avenida Joan Miro 360, just along the road from the Charity Shop in San Agustin or call Angela on 609-848622.





MAJORCAN KITCHEN TABLE 100 €. Chairs 10 € each. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Zoom meetings held every day – see website for details. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





ELEVATED LUXURY villa in Bendinat with panoramic views. This outstanding luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa, holds an elevated position with incredible views in the sought-after residential area of Anchorage Hill. It is close to all amenities and is just a couple of minutes away from the nearby golf course and Portals Nous with its boutique shops, upmarket restaurants, and sandy beaches. Ref. BEN40689. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LUXURY SEA VIEW VILLA with rental license for sale, in an elevated location with panoramic views over the Bay and the whole Puerto Pollensa area. Ref. PTP40119RM. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT 4 BEDROOM sea view apartment in Cas Catala with community swimming pool and landscaped gardens. Spacious, beautifully decorated, fully equipped, and ready to move in to. Ref. SWOCAS10333. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





SPACIOUS SEAFRONT APARTMENT on the beautiful beach promenade for sale in Puerto Pollensa. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Modern open plan living and dining area with fully fitted kitchen. Ref. PTP11886. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





CHIC RENOVATED apartment for sale in a privileged area of Palma. The apartment is tastefully decorated and is located on the second floor with convenient lift access. Inside you will find a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, an open plan living/ dining area with a Juliet balcony, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL10343. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



