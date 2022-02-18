A1 PROFESSIONAL Building and Decorating services, rendering, block work, paving, general building repairs. Prompt and reliable. All areas covered. No job too small! Facebook/ Instagram find us! Call now for a free quote 603-491768; 0044-7904-143083; majorca@fiftyshadesofwhite.es





ICONIC NICHOLSON 35 Cruising Yacht for sale, VAT exempt. 30,000 € o.n.o. Call 666-542402.



WELDERS AND METALWORK, gates, fences. All types of materials. 613-024321; 687-303193.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





CHILD'S BIKE in good condition, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





POP-UP CHILDREN'S & BABY SHOP . If you are looking for items for children or babies then our shop in San Agustin may be just what you need. We have lots of children's and babies clothes, toys and games, prams, car seats, lots of ski wear and ski boots and carnival ideas etc. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located on the opposite corner to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop. Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Call Angela on 609-848622.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Daily zoom meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





2 SEATER SOFA, very comfortable, just needs new covers. 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.





LOVELY BENCH, good condition, 80 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





MODERN APARTMENT in first line to the sea for sale. Situated on the 8th floor, this spacious flat impresses with a very good layout, high- quality furnishings, and stunning views over the entire bay of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10351. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW HOUSES with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gardens and community pool for sale, a short walk from the beach, shops and restaurants in Puerto Alcudia. Ref. PTA40667PTA2. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FRONT LINE APARTMENT with sea views for sale in Torrenova. Located in a quiet seafront community with a communal pool, the duplex apartment offers two bedrooms with sea views, two bathrooms, a comprehensive kitchen, and a large living and dining room that opens onto a sunny terrace. Ref. SWOPAN10349. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





FAMILY VILLA with private swimming pool for sale close to Pollensa. This property is a spacious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom villa with garden on a plot of approx. 1,300 m² and is located in the sought- after area of Crestatx and has a holiday rental license. Walking distance to the nearby Internation School. Ref. POL40526. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ELEGANT MODERN APARTMENT with views and close the sea in the heart of Palma. The interior comprises an entrance hall, a large living and dining room with a terrace as well as an separate fitted kitchen equipped with Bosch appliances. There is also a utility room, 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own dressing room and an en suite bathroom with a hydro massage bath. Ref. SWOPAL10300. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



