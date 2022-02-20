TRYING TO FIND Juan Martinez Garcia and Tony and Rose Rodriguez Perez. Used to work at the Arenal Park Hotel in Arenal in the 1970s. Tel. 0044-7731-760541; Email 19nessie58@gmail.com





FOR SALE: Well cared for silver Jeep Gran Cherokee automatic, Ltd, 5,7L Hemi, 2005, 182,000 km, electrical seat adjustment, grey leather, tinted glass, Radio Bluetooth, high quality sound system, special TV/video system for back seats, electric sunroof, hitch, 11,000 €. Information by WhatsApp: 667-078450.





FOR SALE: Bosch wine cooler, 5 years old, 85cm high, 60cm wide, 60cm deep. (800 € new) Price 250 €. Tel. 629-945185.





FOR SALE: Webber portable gas barbecue, 3 years old, good condition, 200 €. Tel. 629-945185.





FOR SALE: Half set children's golf clubs with bag, 100 €. Tel. 629-945185.



A1 PROFESSIONAL Building and Decorating services, rendering, block work, paving, general building repairs. Prompt and reliable. All areas covered. No job too small! Facebook/ Instagram find us! Call now for a free quote 603-491768 or 0044-7904-143083; majorca@fiftyshadesofwhite.es





ICONIC NICHOLSON 35 Cruising Yacht for sale, VAT exempt. 30,000 € o.n.o. Call 666-542402.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK PRIME VIDEO 4 weeks catchup TV 4 € per month, satellite repairs. OCEAN TV, call Sean 629-672553; skyud.com Established 1996.



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



POP-UP CHILDREN'S & BABY SHOP . If you are looking for items for children or babies then our shop in San Agustin may be just what you need. We have lots of children's and babies clothes, toys and games, prams, car seats, lots of ski wear and ski boots and carnival ideas etc. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located on the opposite corner to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop. Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Call Angela on 609-848622.





SUPER SEA VIEW DUPLEX APARTMENT! 75 m² (20 metres from the sea), 2 bedrooms with large terrace, 5 minutes from Nikki Beach. Price fully renovated: 385,000 €. (Reserve now, it will be ready in April). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





STYLISH HOUSE IN SANTA PONSA. Tramuntana view, 3 bedrooms plus extra apartment. Price: 1,295,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





NEWLY BUILT VILLA IN Portals Nous, 1,604 m² plot and 623 m² living area. 8,200,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE FIRST LINE, direct access to the sea in Calvia. 1,464 m² plot, 687 m² house. 7,500,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





FINCA IN LLUBI/INCA, 13,687 m² plot, 387 m² living ara. 930,000 € (Bank Valuation 1,150,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





BUSINESS UNIT IN PUERTO PORTALS. 55 m² first line with 45 m² front terrace for tables and chairs. 900,000 € (Bank valuation 1,900,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN BENDINAT 540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. 4,200,000 € (Bank Valuation 6,200,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, ultra- modern villa with pool in Santa Ponsa. This impeccable new villa occupies a plot of approx. 1,219 m² and is located in a sought- after residential area, close to the golf course. The nearby beach, shops, and restaurants are just a few minutes walk away. Ref. SWONSP40616. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





WONDERFUL FRONT LINE duplex for sale in highly sought after area of Portixol. This 158 m² duplex comprises of a large open plan living room and kitchen on the first floor, which leads straight onto the 25 m² terrace with relaxing sea views and a second floor with the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and corridor of built- in wardrobes as well as a guest bedroom with its own private bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL103468. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LUXURIOUS SEMI- DETACHED villas with private swimming pools, gardens, sea views and optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Porto Colom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





REMARKABLE Manor house in Campanet. 200 metres from the Plaza Major in an elevated position with a private garden, extensive plot of approx. 10,562 m², with fantastic views of the countryside and distant mountains. Ref. CAM20449. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





STYLISH SEMI- DETACHED villa for sale, close to Playa de Muro in Alcudia. Ref. ALC4818PTP1. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FRONT LINE APARTMENT with sea views for sale in Torrenova. Located in a quiet seafront community with a communal pool, the duplex apartment offers two bedrooms with sea views, two bathrooms, a comprehensive kitchen, and a large living and dining room that opens onto a sunny terrace. Ref. SWOPAN10349. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





CHIC RENOVATED apartment for sale in a privileged area of Palma. The apartment is tastefully decorated and is located on the second floor with convenient lift access. Inside you will find a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, an open plan living/ dining area with a Juliet balcony, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL10343. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY TRADITIONAL finca for sale close to the golf course in Pollensa. This charming country home enjoys total peace, privacy, and tranquillity on a plot of approx. 3,855 m². The villa has charming rustic elements throughout and inside you will find an open plan layout containing a living room, a dining area, and a fitted country- style kitchen. There are also two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Ref. POL52711. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENT in first line to the sea for sale. Situated on the 8th floor, this spacious flat impresses with a very good layout, high- quality furnishings, and stunning views over the entire bay of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10351. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





FAMILY VILLA with private swimming pool for sale close to Pollensa. This property is a spacious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom villa with garden on a plot of approx. 1,300 m² and is located in the sought- after area of Crestatx and has a holiday rental license. Walking distance to the nearby Internation School. Ref. POL40526. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ELEVATED LUXURY villa in Bendinat with panoramic views. This outstanding luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa, holds an elevated position with incredible views in the sought-after residential area of Anchorage Hill. It is close to all amenities and is just a couple of minutes away from the nearby golf course and Portals Nous with its boutique shops, upmarket restaurants, and sandy beaches. Ref. BEN40689. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





ELEGANT MODERN APARTMENT with views and close the sea in the heart of Palma. The interior comprises an entrance hall, a large living and dining room with a terrace as well as an separate fitted kitchen equipped with Bosch appliances. There is also a utility room, 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own dressing room and an en suite bathroom with a hydro massage bath. Ref. SWOPAL10300. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



