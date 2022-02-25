WELDERS AND METALWORK, gates, fences. All types of materials. 613-024321; 687-303193.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





GLASS TOP coffee table, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





POP-UP CHILDREN'S & BABY SHOP . If you are looking for items for children or babies then our shop in San Agustin may be just what you need. We have lots of children's and babies clothes, toys and games, prams, car seats, lots of ski wear and ski boots and carnival ideas etc. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located on the opposite corner to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop. Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Call Angela on 609-848622.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





LOVELY BENCH, good condition, 80 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Daily zoom meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





2 SEATER SOFA, very comfortable, just needs new covers. 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.





LUXURIOUS SEMI- DETACHED villas with private swimming pools, gardens, sea views and optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Porto Colom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FRONT LINE APARTMENT with sea views for sale in Torrenova. Located in a quiet seafront community with a communal pool, the duplex apartment offers two bedrooms with sea views, two bathrooms, a comprehensive kitchen, and a large living and dining room that opens onto a sunny terrace. Ref. SWOPAN10349. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





REMARKABLE Manor house in Campanet. 200 metres from the Plaza Major in an elevated position with a private garden, extensive plot of approx. 10,562 m², with fantastic views of the countryside and distant mountains. Ref. CAM20449. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENT in first line to the sea for sale. Situated on the 8th floor, this spacious flat impresses with a very good layout, high- quality furnishings, and stunning views over the entire bay of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10351. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





CHIC RENOVATED apartment for sale in a privileged area of Palma. The apartment is tastefully decorated and is located on the second floor with convenient lift access. Inside you will find a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, an open plan living/ dining area with a Juliet balcony, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL10343. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





WONDERFUL FRONT LINE duplex for sale in highly sought after area of Portixol. This 158 m² duplex comprises of a large open plan living room and kitchen on the first floor, which leads straight onto the 25 m² terrace with relaxing sea views and a second floor with the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and corridor of built- in wardrobes as well as a guest bedroom with its own private bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL103468. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



