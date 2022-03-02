TRYING TO FIND Juan Martinez Garcia and Tony and Rose Rodriguez Perez. Used to work at the Arenal Park Hotel in Arenal in the 1970s. Tel. 0044-7731-760541; Email 19nessie58@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





COMPLETE KING SIZE BED, 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





POP-UP CHILDREN'S & BABY SHOP . If you are looking for items for children or babies then our shop in San Agustin may be just what you need. We have lots of children's and babies clothes, toys and games, prams, car seats, lots of ski wear and ski boots and carnival ideas etc. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located on the opposite corner to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop. Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Call Angela on 609-848622.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





BLACK COFFEE TABLE, good condition, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





EAST OF PALMA: New 2 bedroom apartments with parking and swimming pool, 10 minutes from Palma. 265,000 €. Tel. 618-289859;Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





PALMA NORTH EAST: New 2 bedroom apartments with parking and roof top swimming pool in Son Oliva, Palma. 266,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





WONDERFUL FRONT LINE duplex for sale in highly sought after area of Portixol. This 158 m² duplex comprises of a large open plan living room and kitchen on the first floor, which leads straight onto the 25 m² terrace with relaxing sea views and a second floor with the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and corridor of built- in wardrobes as well as a guest bedroom with its own private bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL103468. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LUXURY SEA VIEW VILLA with rental license for sale, in an elevated location with panoramic views over the Bay and the whole Puerto Pollensa area. Ref. PTP40119RM. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartments on an exclusive development in Cala D´Or. This attractive development offers a variety of two bedroom apartments in a contemporary Mediterranean style with clean white exteriors, surrounded by attractive landscaped gardens; residents can enjoy use of two community pools, spacious terraces, and a fantastic location close to the marina and nearby beaches. Ref. SWOCAD10330. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW ECO-FRIENDLY LOFT apartment with private patio, for sale in the Santa Catalina area of Palma. Ref. SWOPAL10106. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





ELEGANT MODERN APARTMENT with views and close the sea in the heart of Palma. The interior comprises an entrance hall, a large living and dining room with a terrace as well as an separate fitted kitchen equipped with Bosch appliances. There is also a utility room, 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own dressing room and an en suite bathroom with a hydro massage bath. Ref. SWOPAL10300. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



