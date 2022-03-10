BAR STAFF VACANCIES Self-assured, vibrant, chatty, staff wanted for busy night time British tourist bar in Alcudia. Vacancies for bar, waiters, DJ/Entertainer. Email your CV to: jill_alcudia_@hotmail.com



FELICITY BUTLER Certified Counsellor, Personal Coach, Nutritionist. Tel. 606-128587. Boost Your Immune System - Resolve Personal or Health Issues - Accomplish Your Best Wellbeing.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





PRETTY ARMCHAIR in great condition, white fabric with blue flowers, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



POP-UP CHILDREN'S & BABY SHOP . If you are looking for items for children or babies then our shop in San Agustin may be just what you need. We have lots of children's and babies clothes, toys and games, prams, car seats, lots of ski wear and ski boots and carnival ideas etc. Why not pop along and pick up a bargain. Located on the opposite corner to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop. Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Call Angela on 609-848622.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Zoom meetings held every day – see website for details. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





PALMA NORTH EAST: New 2 bedroom apartments with parking and roof top swimming pool in Son Oliva, Palma. 266,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





EL TORO: Amazing views over Port Adriano from this 2 bedroom apartment. 499,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





ELEVATED LUXURY villa in Bendinat with panoramic views. This outstanding luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa, holds an elevated position with incredible views in the sought-after residential area of Anchorage Hill. It is close to all amenities and is just a couple of minutes away from the nearby golf course and Portals Nous with its boutique shops, upmarket restaurants, and sandy beaches. Ref. BEN40689. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LUXURY SEA VIEW VILLA with rental license for sale, in an elevated location with panoramic views over the Bay and the whole Puerto Pollensa area. Ref. PTP40119RM. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FAMILY VILLA with private swimming pool for sale close to Pollensa. This property is a spacious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom villa with garden on a plot of approx. 1,300 m² and is located in the sought- after area of Crestatx and has a holiday rental license. Walking distance to the nearby Internation School. Ref. POL40526. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FRONT LINE APARTMENT with sea views for sale in Torrenova. Located in a quiet seafront community with a communal pool, the duplex apartment offers two bedrooms with sea views, two bathrooms, a comprehensive kitchen, and a large living and dining room that opens onto a sunny terrace. Ref. SWOPAN10349. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY TRADITIONAL finca for sale close to the golf course in Pollensa. This charming country home enjoys total peace, privacy, and tranquillity on a plot of approx. 3,855 m². The villa has charming rustic elements throughout and inside you will find an open plan layout containing a living room, a dining area, and a fitted country- style kitchen. There are also two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Ref. POL52711. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, ultra- modern villa with pool in Santa Ponsa. This impeccable new villa occupies a plot of approx. 1,219 m² and is located in a sought- after residential area, close to the golf course. The nearby beach, shops, and restaurants are just a few minutes walk away. Ref. SWONSP40616. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



