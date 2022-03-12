SHIPMAN 28 SAILBOAT, electric drive, berthed Santa Ponsa marina, 1/6 share 3,500 €. Saturday Priority Day. Call Terry 629377290.



BAR STAFF VACANCIES Self-assured, vibrant, chatty, staff wanted for busy night time British tourist bar in Alcudia. Vacancies for bar, waiters, DJ/Entertainer. Email your CV to: jill_alcudia_@hotmail.com



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK PRIME VIDEO 4 weeks catchup TV 4 € per month, satellite repairs. OCEAN TV, call Sean 629-672553; skyud.com Established 1996.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





RETRO SOFA SET, 1 seater and 2 seater in red leather, great condition, 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



LOOKING FOR FURNITURE? Why not pop along to the Cala Nova Cancer Charity Furniture Shop. A wide variety of furniture available: Beds, dining tables, coffee tables, chairs, storage units and cupboards, paintings and pictures, armchairs and sofas. You will also find a wide selection of mattresses available. Come and have a look for yourself. You will find us at Avenida Joan Miro 360, just along the road from the Charity Shop in San Agustin or call Angela on 609-848622.



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





EL TORO: Amazing views over Port Adriano from this 2 bedroom apartment. 499,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





PALMA NORTH EAST: New 2 bedroom apartments with parking and roof top swimming pool in Son Oliva, Palma. 266,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





WONDERFUL FRONT LINE duplex for sale in highly sought after area of Portixol. This 158 m² duplex comprises of a large open plan living room and kitchen on the first floor, which leads straight onto the 25 m² terrace with relaxing sea views and a second floor with the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and corridor of built- in wardrobes as well as a guest bedroom with its own private bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL103468. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, ultra- modern villa with pool in Santa Ponsa. This impeccable new villa occupies a plot of approx. 1,219 m² and is located in a sought- after residential area, close to the golf course. The nearby beach, shops, and restaurants are just a few minutes walk away. Ref. SWONSP40616. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





ELEGANT MODERN APARTMENT with views and close the sea in the heart of Palma. The interior comprises an entrance hall, a large living and dining room with a terrace as well as an separate fitted kitchen equipped with Bosch appliances. There is also a utility room, 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own dressing room and an en suite bathroom with a hydro massage bath. Ref. SWOPAL10300. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





FAMILY VILLA with private swimming pool for sale close to Pollensa. This property is a spacious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom villa with garden on a plot of approx. 1,300 m² and is located in the sought- after area of Crestatx and has a holiday rental license. Walking distance to the nearby Internation School. Ref. POL40526. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ELEVATED LUXURY villa in Bendinat with panoramic views. This outstanding luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa, holds an elevated position with incredible views in the sought-after residential area of Anchorage Hill. It is close to all amenities and is just a couple of minutes away from the nearby golf course and Portals Nous with its boutique shops, upmarket restaurants, and sandy beaches. Ref. BEN40689. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENT in first line to the sea for sale. Situated on the 8th floor, this spacious flat impresses with a very good layout, high- quality furnishings, and stunning views over the entire bay of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10351. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY TRADITIONAL finca for sale close to the golf course in Pollensa. This charming country home enjoys total peace, privacy, and tranquillity on a plot of approx. 3,855 m². The villa has charming rustic elements throughout and inside you will find an open plan layout containing a living room, a dining area, and a fitted country- style kitchen. There are also two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Ref. POL52711. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





CHIC RENOVATED apartment for sale in a privileged area of Palma. The apartment is tastefully decorated and is located on the second floor with convenient lift access. Inside you will find a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, an open plan living/ dining area with a Juliet balcony, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL10343. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





FRONT LINE APARTMENT with sea views for sale in Torrenova. Located in a quiet seafront community with a communal pool, the duplex apartment offers two bedrooms with sea views, two bathrooms, a comprehensive kitchen, and a large living and dining room that opens onto a sunny terrace. Ref. SWOPAN10349. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





COUNTRY HOME with guest house, swimming pool and mountain views close to Inca, on a large plot of approx. 8,162 m². 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Ref. INC52733. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





SPACIOUS SEAFRONT APARTMENT on the beautiful beach promenade for sale in Puerto Pollensa. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Modern open plan living and dining area with fully fitted kitchen. Ref. PTP11886. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW HOUSES with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gardens and community pool for sale, a short walk from the beach, shops and restaurants in Puerto Alcudia. Ref. PTA40667PTA2. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





CHARMING 3 BEDROOM Majorcan- style house with swimming pool for sale in the village Alaró. Stunning mountain views. Ref. ALA20450. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT 4 BEDROOM sea view apartment in Cas Catala with community swimming pool and landscaped gardens. Spacious, beautifully decorated, fully equipped, and ready to move in to. Ref. SWOCAS10333. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



