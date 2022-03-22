

WURLITZER Jukebox for CDs for sale, 2,500 €. Tel. 674-363791.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





2 SEATER white sofa in perfect condition, 125 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



AMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





DINING TABLE and 6 chairs, white, very good condition, 180 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





PALMA NORTH EAST: New 2 bedroom apartments with parking and roof top swimming pool in Son Oliva, Palma. 266,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





SOLLER: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom duplex with swimming pool in the centre of Soller. 495,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





REMARKABLE Manor house in Campanet. 200 metres from the Plaza Major in an elevated position with a private garden, extensive plot of approx. 10,562 m², with fantastic views of the countryside and distant mountains. Ref. CAM20449. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





LUXURY SEA VIEW VILLA with rental license for sale, in an elevated location with panoramic views over the Bay and the whole Puerto Pollensa area. Ref. PTP40119RM. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





STYLISH SEMI- DETACHED villa for sale, close to Playa de Muro in Alcudia. Ref. ALC4818PTP1. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LUXURIOUS SEMI- DETACHED villas with private swimming pools, gardens, sea views and optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Porto Colom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



