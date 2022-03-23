

WURLITZER Jukebox for CDs for sale, 2,500 €. Tel. 674-363791.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





CHEST OF DRAWERS, white, 80 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





BAR AND 2 STOOLS, white, 150 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





EAST OF PALMA: New 2 bedroom apartments with parking and swimming pool, 10 minutes from Palma. 265,000 €. Tel. 618-289859;Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





EL TORO: Amazing views over Port Adriano from this 2 bedroom apartment. 499,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





FAMILY VILLA with private swimming pool for sale close to Pollensa. This property is a spacious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom villa with garden on a plot of approx. 1,300 m² and is located in the sought- after area of Crestatx and has a holiday rental license. Walking distance to the nearby Internation School. Ref. POL40526. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





CHIC RENOVATED apartment for sale in a privileged area of Palma. The apartment is tastefully decorated and is located on the second floor with convenient lift access. Inside you will find a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, an open plan living/ dining area with a Juliet balcony, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL10343. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENT in first line to the sea for sale. Situated on the 8th floor, this spacious flat impresses with a very good layout, high- quality furnishings, and stunning views over the entire bay of Palma Nova. Ref. SWOPAN10351. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, ultra- modern villa with pool in Santa Ponsa. This impeccable new villa occupies a plot of approx. 1,219 m² and is located in a sought- after residential area, close to the golf course. The nearby beach, shops, and restaurants are just a few minutes walk away. Ref. SWONSP40616. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





VILLA IN PALMA NOVA with holiday rental licence. Spacious 4 bedroom villa with private swimming pool and wonderful views on an elevated plot of approx. 1057 m², and benefits from excellent views from the upper terraces. Just a short walk from the nearby beaches, restaurants, and shops. Ref. SWOPAN40625ETV. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



