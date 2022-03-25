PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

WURLITZER Jukebox for CDs for sale, 2,500 €. Tel. 674-363791.

EL TORO: Amazing views over Port Adriano from this 2 bedroom apartment. 499,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com

EAST OF PALMA: New 2 bedroom apartments with parking and swimming pool, 10 minutes from Palma. 265,000 €. Tel. 618-289859;Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

RETRO SOFA SET, 1 seater and 2 seater in red leather, great condition, 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

PRETTY ARMCHAIR in great condition, white fabric with blue flowers, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

LUXURIOUS SEMI- DETACHED villas with private swimming pools, gardens, sea views and optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Porto Colom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

LUXURY SEA VIEW VILLA with rental license for sale, in an elevated location with panoramic views over the Bay and the whole Puerto Pollensa area. Ref. PTP40119RM. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

NEW ECO-FRIENDLY LOFT apartment with private patio, for sale in the Santa Catalina area of Palma. Ref. SWOPAL10106. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

SPACIOUS SEAFRONT APARTMENT on the beautiful beach promenade for sale in Puerto Pollensa. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Modern open plan living and dining area with fully fitted kitchen. Ref. PTP11886. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

LOVELY TRADITIONAL finca for sale close to the golf course in Pollensa. This charming country home enjoys total peace, privacy, and tranquillity on a plot of approx. 3,855 m². The villa has charming rustic elements throughout and inside you will find an open plan layout containing a living room, a dining area, and a fitted country- style kitchen. There are also two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Ref. POL52711. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.