REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es





RETRO SOFA SET, 1 seater and 2 seater in red leather, great condition, 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info





PRETTY ARMCHAIR in great condition, white fabric with blue flowers, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Daily zoom meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





SOLLER: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom duplex with swimming pool in the centre of Soller. 495,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





EL TORO: Amazing views over Port Adriano from this 2 bedroom apartment. 499,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW ECO-FRIENDLY LOFT apartment with private patio, for sale in the Santa Catalina area of Palma. Ref. SWOPAL10106. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartments on an exclusive development in Cala D´Or. This attractive development offers a variety of two bedroom apartments in a contemporary Mediterranean style with clean white exteriors, surrounded by attractive landscaped gardens; residents can enjoy use of two community pools, spacious terraces, and a fantastic location close to the marina and nearby beaches. Ref. SWOCAD10330. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT 4 BEDROOM sea view apartment in Cas Catala with community swimming pool and landscaped gardens. Spacious, beautifully decorated, fully equipped, and ready to move in to. Ref. SWOCAS10333. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





CHARMING 3 BEDROOM Majorcan- style house with swimming pool for sale in the village Alaró. Stunning mountain views. Ref. ALA20450. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





STYLISH SEMI- DETACHED villa for sale, close to Playa de Muro in Alcudia. Ref. ALC4818PTP1. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



