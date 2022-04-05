REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



1 EURO SALE NOW ON at Calanova Cancer Charity Shop, 358 Joan Miro, San Agustin (Opposite the Cala Nova Yacht club). Please pop by and grab yourself a true bargain and support our local Cancer Charities at the same time. Plenty of bargains to be had on all clothes for both men and ladies, jackets, coats, shoes, bags, scarves etc. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday. Also in the Children's shop too.



AMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





2 SEATER white sofa in perfect condition, 125 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





PALMA. Luxury 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of the city in La Missió. 470,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





GOLF APARTMENTS. New 2 bedroom apartments with parking in Son Quint. From 439,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





LUXURIOUS SEMI- DETACHED villas with private swimming pools, gardens, sea views and optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Porto Colom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





REMARKABLE Manor house in Campanet. 200 metres from the Plaza Major in an elevated position with a private garden, extensive plot of approx. 10,562 m², with fantastic views of the countryside and distant mountains. Ref. CAM20449. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartments on an exclusive development in Cala D´Or. This attractive development offers a variety of two bedroom apartments in a contemporary Mediterranean style with clean white exteriors, surrounded by attractive landscaped gardens; residents can enjoy use of two community pools, spacious terraces, and a fantastic location close to the marina and nearby beaches. Ref. SWOCAD10330. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW ECO-FRIENDLY LOFT apartment with private patio, for sale in the Santa Catalina area of Palma. Ref. SWOPAL10106. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY BUILT luxury apartments in Son Quint, Palma. Spectacular apartments under construction in a luxury residential complex only a few minutes walk from the Golf Son Quint. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT APARTMENT for sale in Puerto Portals, located in a front line residential complex with direct access to the beach and the sea through a private gate. Just few steps away from the elegant marina with the luxury shops and excellent restaurants. Ref. SWOPOR10284. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





STYLISH SEMI- DETACHED villa for sale, close to Playa de Muro in Alcudia. Ref. ALC4818PTP1. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



