MOORINGS FOR RENT & SALE. Are you looking for a mooring or have one to sell or rent? Our team at Prime Moorings have 15 years experience in the Balearics and are happy to help you. Don't hesitate to give us a call 661-539555.



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





RUSTIC MAJORCAN corner cupboard for sale, 100 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





LOUNGE DRAWER and cupboard unit, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





SOLLER: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom duplex with swimming pool in the centre of Soller. 495,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





CALA D’OR. Fantastic new 2 bedroom apartments close to the beach in Cala d'Or. From 277,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





LUXURY NEWLY BUILT duplex penthouse with private rooftop pool in Palma. Living area approx. 106 m², open-plan living area with fully equipped American style kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room and guest toilet. Air-conditioning, heating and double glazing and underground parking. Ref. SWOPAL10341a. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, ultra- modern villa with pool in Santa Ponsa. This impeccable new villa occupies a plot of approx. 1,219 m² and is located in a sought- after residential area, close to the golf course. The nearby beach, shops, and restaurants are just a few minutes walk away. Ref. SWONSP40616. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





ELEVATED LUXURY villa in Bendinat with panoramic views. This outstanding luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa, holds an elevated position with incredible views in the sought-after residential area of Anchorage Hill. It is close to all amenities and is just a couple of minutes away from the nearby golf course and Portals Nous with its boutique shops, upmarket restaurants, and sandy beaches. Ref. BEN40689. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





ELEGANT MODERN APARTMENT with views and close the sea in the heart of Palma. The interior comprises an entrance hall, a large living and dining room with a terrace as well as an separate fitted kitchen equipped with Bosch appliances. There is also a utility room, 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own dressing room and an en suite bathroom with a hydro massage bath. Ref. SWOPAL10300. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





WONDERFUL FRONT LINE duplex for sale in highly sought after area of Portixol. This 158 m² duplex comprises of a large open plan living room and kitchen on the first floor, which leads straight onto the 25 m² terrace with relaxing sea views and a second floor with the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and corridor of built- in wardrobes as well as a guest bedroom with its own private bathroom. Ref. SWOPAL103468. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





VILLA IN PALMA NOVA with holiday rental licence. Spacious 4 bedroom villa with private swimming pool and wonderful views on an elevated plot of approx. 1057 m², and benefits from excellent views from the upper terraces. Just a short walk from the nearby beaches, restaurants, and shops. Ref. SWOPAN40625ETV. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



