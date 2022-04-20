PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UKTV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-370790; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases reopens every Friday morning only from May 6th, 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make appointment on tel. 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.





PRETTY ARMCHAIR in great condition, white fabric with blue flowers, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





2 SEATER white sofa in perfect condition, 125 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to our furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





SOLLER: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom duplex with swimming pool in the centre of Soller. 495,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





PALMA. Luxury 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of the city in La Missió. 470,000 €. Tel. 618-289859; Email: mallorca@fineandcountry.com





STUNNING VILLA with rental license in walking distance to the beach in Puerto Pollensa. Rooms are all on one level, very convenient for people with mobility difficulties. Comprising of an entrance hall leading to the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, four twin bedrooms, a luxurious family bathroom with sunken bathtub, a separate guest toilet and a very spacious living/ dining room. The large kitchen includes a breakfast area and pantry, and it is equipped with all modern appliances. Ref. PTP4368ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





SPACIOUS MOUNTAIN view villa with basketball court for sale in Bunyola. This 2-storey facing villa comprises of an entrance hall, eight bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, six bathrooms (four en suite), two large living rooms, a dining room, a separate kitchen with dining area, and an outdoor kitchen for alfresco dining. Basement with lots of storage and a garage with space for two cars. Extensive mature gardens with swimming pool. Ref. BUN40724. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





COUNTRY HOME with guest house, swimming pool and mountain views close to Inca, on a large plot of approx. 8,162 m². 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Ref. INC52733. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LUXURY NEWLY BUILT duplex penthouse with private rooftop pool in Palma. Living area approx. 106 m², open-plan living area with fully equipped American style kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room and guest toilet. Air-conditioning, heating and double glazing and underground parking. Ref. SWOPAL10341a. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





SPACIOUS SEAFRONT APARTMENT on the beautiful beach promenade for sale in Puerto Pollensa. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Modern open plan living and dining area with fully fitted kitchen. Ref. PTP11886. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





NEW HOUSES with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gardens and community pool for sale, a short walk from the beach, shops and restaurants in Puerto Alcudia. Ref. PTA40667PTA2. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





CHARMING 3 BEDROOM Majorcan- style house with swimming pool for sale in the village Alaró. Stunning mountain views. Ref. ALA20450. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BRIGHT 4 BEDROOM sea view apartment in Cas Catala with community swimming pool and landscaped gardens. Spacious, beautifully decorated, fully equipped, and ready to move in to. Ref. SWOCAS10333. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



