Real Mallorca have finalised an agreement to extend the naming rights of the stadium by a further two years.

The Son Moix stadium has been the Visit Mallorca Estadi for the past two years. The renewal of the agreement is with the Council of Mallorca, the Balearic government and Palma town hall (which does in fact own the stadium). It is worth 1.8 million euros over the two years. The Council will pay 750,000 euros for the first year, and the government and the town hall will share the cost for the second year.

In April, the town hall, which had ceded the stadium to the club until 2039, agreed to a 25-year extension to 2064.