Real Mallorca 0 - Barcelona 1

The first chance of the match came from an eleventh-minute corner for Mallorca. Galarreta's shot went high, and Barcelona responded when a great ball for Kessié put Robert Lewandowski in. Rajkovic saved but couldn't on twenty minutes when the Poland striker sent Valjent the wrong way and put Barcelona ahead.

Jaume Costa shot straight at Ter Stegen on 35 minutes, after which tensions started to run high. Five cards were shown in so many minutes, including a red for a member of Barcelona's coaching staff (Xavi's brother Oscar) and a yellow for a two-footed tackle by Gerard Piqué on Lee Kang-in.

Pablo Maffeo was involved on both occasions shortly after the break, as first Muriqi and then Sánchez had opportunities to put Mallorca level.

Rajkovic almost gifted Lewandowski a second on 69 minutes, but Mallorca were still in it, and as full time approached, Muriqi and Dani Rodríguez both had efforts. Mallorca were looking to hit Barcelona on the counterattack, and Lee managed to hit wide on 88 minutes.

Barcelona weren't at their best, but it was a creditable performance by Mallorca.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Copete, Costa (Cufré 77); Galarreta (Lago Junior 85), Baba, Sánchez (D. Rodríguez 67); Lee, Muriqi

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Balde, Christensen, Piqué, Alba (Roberto 80); Kessié (Pedri 67), Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé (Torres 80), Lewandowski, Fati (Raphinha 67)

Attendance: 18,103.