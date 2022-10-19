Real Sociedad 1 - Real Mallorca 0

The start of the match having been delayed some ten minutes for medical attention to a spectator, Mallorca more or less immediately suffered a setback, Mikel Merino heading in from a corner after four minutes to put Sociedad one-up.

An Ángel Rodríguez volley on 12 minutes almost produced an equaliser, the Mallorca striker latching on to a Dani Rodríguez pass that caught the Sociedad defence out and hitting the bar.

Take Kubo, formerly on loan at Mallorca and now permanently at Sociedad, and David Silva were keeping Rajkovic on his toes. However, it was a mistake by the keeper on 28 minutes that let in Brais Méndez, but the Serbia international did well to recover and prevent the second for the home side.

Into the second half and Ander Guevara hit the woodwork on 57 minutes, and then a Mallorca counterattack led to Amath Ndiaye scoring. But a lengthy VAR check concluded that Amath had tripped Elustondo. Rajkovic saved well from Kubo soon after, as Sociedad stepped things up.

Mallorca went to four at the back for the final 15 minutes, as coach Javier Aguirre looked for an equaliser. Álex Remiro in the Sociedad goal saved from Galarreta on 87 minutes, but the goal didn't come.

Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel (Le Normand 72), Elustondo, Pacheco, Rico; Guevara (Fernández 64); Méndez (Illarramendi 82), Silva (Zubimendi 64), Merino; Kubo (Navarro 74), Sorloth

Mallorca: Rajkovic; González, Russo (Sánchez 77), Raíllo, Nastasic, Maffeo; D. Rodríguez (Lee 68), Battaglia (Grenier 77), Galarreta, Amath; Á. Rodríguez (Abdón 77)