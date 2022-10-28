Real Mallorca 1 - Espanyol 1

A first half during which the best chances fell to the away side, both just after the half-hour mark - Javi Puado shot from in the area went just wide and then Predrag Rajkovic saved Edu Expósito's effort from outside the box.

Two minutes after the break and Mallorca, who had created little in the first period, were one-up. Lecomte, having just saved from Jaume Costa, was beaten when Gio González, on for the injured Pablo Maffeo, put in Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi.

Costa went close on 60 minutes and an Antonio Raíllo rocket from 25 metres two minutes later brought another save from Benjamin Lecomte. Mallorca seemed to have the match under control, but on 70 minutes sub José Carlos Lazo, assisted by Brian Oliván, who left Mallorca at the end of last season, equalised for Espanyol; his cross hit Rajkovic's far post before sneaking in.

After VAR ruled no penalty by Oliván against Ángel Rodríguez, who had just come on as sub, Pablo Maffeo, on the bench, and then coach Javier Aguirre were both shown red cards for protesting.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo (González 28), Valjent, Raíllo, Copete (Á. Rodríguez 87), Costa; D. Rodríguez (Amath 66), Baba, Galarreta, Lee (Sánchez 87); Muriqi

Espanyol: Lecomte; Gil, Gómez, Cabrera, Oliván; Darder, Souza, Expósito (Lazo 61); Braithwaite (Bare 82), Joselu, Puado (Vidal 61)

Attendance: 13,892.