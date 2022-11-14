RCD Mallorca “gubbed” La Rioja Regional Preferente League side CD Autol 0-6 in the Copa del Rey on Saturday night.

This one-sided affair was all over in the first half an hour as the islanders surged ahead unchallenged with goals from Abdon, Grenier and Angel Rodriguez.

Previously Abdon had hit the post twice in the first five minutes. Coach Javier Aguirre’s starting XI, which included several “bench warmers,” took no mercy as their part-time opponents were totally outplayed from start to finish.

There was a massive difference in class between the two sides with the home team starting out with four players under 19 years of age. This included goalkeeper Sabilla who looked about 15! Autol are five divisions below us and were, without doubt, out of their depth. They did however manage to rattle the goal frame early in the second half.

The restored Lago Junior scampered down the right wing regularly causing all kinds of problems for the home defence.

Mallorca went four up in the 72nd minute when Abdon Prats scored his second and Angel netted his second to make it five, fifteen minutes later.

In the 88th minute Zimbabwean international striker Tino Kadewere (with the matchstick legs) came off the bench to tap in Mallorca’s sixth. He’s been out injured since coming on loan in January and it’s another attacking option for Mallorca when the season restarts in the New Year’s Eve weekend.

Mallorca did what they had to do in front of lowly opposition without taking any risks. The draw for the next round takes place on Wednesday and the ties will be played in the third week of December. Again, the lower league clubs will have home advantage.

Congratulations to one of my favourite players, Kang In Lee, who’s been called into the South Korea World Cup squad. It would have been a travesty if he hadn’t been selected as he’s had a brilliant campaign so far.

Our opponents CD Autol didn’t lose face, and they gave it their best shot. It was an historic match for the small town and a game many of the inhabitants will never forget.

So, what happens now? On Wednesday night in Sa Pobla we play a rearranged “Potato Cup” match against Poblense that will probably be mostly B team players as the Players Union guarantees a 10-day break for all the players in La Liga.

Training sessions will restart around November 24. There’s still no confirmation about Mallorca going to play friendlies against other Spanish sides in Tampa, Florida in December.

Also, there’s no news about when work restarts on refurbishing the Son Moix. Some silly, pedantic fire regulations have stopped proceedings in the North End – until further notice! As with most bureaucratic issues in Spain, it may take some time.