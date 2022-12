Real Mallorca will play the Galician third division side Pontevedra in their Estadio de Pasaron in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey. The tie will be played on either January 3, 4 or 5.

Pontevedra play in Group 1 of RFEF Third Division and currently lie 16th in their league table.

The other Balearic team still in the competition, Club Deportivo Ibiza Pitiusas drew a plum tie. They will play last season’s cup winners Real Betis in Ibiza town. Their ground Can Misses is sure to be an all-ticket sell-out.