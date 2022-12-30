Getafe 2 - Real Mallorca 0

Back from the World Cup break and both sides looked as if they had a Christmas hangover before Getafe started to show some sign of life without posing much of a threat. Out of the blue, Mallorca looked to have won a penalty in the 41st minute. The ball hit Damián Suárez's hand, but the penalty was ruled out for offside against Muriqi.

Five minutes into the second half and Getafe were appealing for a penalty for a foul on Aleña. Not given, and a minute later a brick in the Mallorca wall fell out. Borja Mayoral found his way through and the home side were ahead. A couple of minutes on and Raíllo made a hash of a clearance; Getafe were almost in for a second.

The Madrid side were now very much alive and Javier Aguirre needed a rethink, sacrificing one of the two defensive midfielders (Battaglia) for a forward, Ángel Rodríguez.

Mallorca weren't getting anywhere, and so on 67 minutes one of the three centre backs was taken off (while another one was swapped), as Aguirre made a triple substitution.

The visitors were seeing more of the ball, but a 78th-minute error by Sánchez was pounced on by Mayoral to score his second and make it two-nil. Rajkovic saved well to deny Juan Iglesias, and on 83 minutes Mallorca had their best (only) chance; sub Rodríguez might have done better after good work by Amath.

Getafe: Soria; Suárez (Iglesias 75), Djené (Mitrovic 84), Duarte, Alderete, Portu; Aleña (Munir 61), Algobia, Milla; Mayoral, Ünal (Seoane 84)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Russo (Nastasic 67), Raíllo, Copete (Sánchez 67), Costa; D. Rodríguez (Amath 67), Baba, Battaglia (Á. Rodríguez 56); Lee (Kadewere 84), Muriqi