Aston Villa have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Mallorca playmaker Lee Kang-in during this month’s transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper, Marca. The paper also claims that interest in Lee is mounting.

Newcastle have been linked for weeks now but Villa are now having a close look too.

Lee was the Asian Football Confederation's Asian Young Footballer of the Year in 2019, the same year that he won the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup's Golden Ball award. Lee's team finished runner-up during the event. He also won the Copa del Rey with Valencia during that season.

He joined Real Mallorca in 2021 on 30 August signing on a four-year contract. On 22 September 2021, he scored his first goal for the club in a 6–1 La Liga loss against Real Madrid.