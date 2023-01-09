Aston Villa have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Mallorca playmaker Lee Kang-in during this month’s transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper, Marca. The paper also claims that interest in Lee is mounting.
Aston Villa have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Mallorca playmaker Lee Kang-in during this month’s transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper, Marca. The paper also claims that interest in Lee is mounting.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.