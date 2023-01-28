Cádiz 2 - Real Mallorca 0

Cádiz, nineteenth in LaLiga Santander going in to Saturday's match at home to Mallorca, climbed out of the bottom three with a win that was settled in the first half.

There was controversy on seven minutes when a bad foul by Cádiz centre-back Momo Mbaye on Clément Grenier went unpunished; it might have merited a straight red. Three minutes later, striker Álvaro Negredo combined with Théo Bongonda to put the Congo winger in to open the scoring for Cádiz.

With Mallorca posing little threat, the second for Cádiz came on 38 minutes after a lengthy VAR check for handball against Martin Valjent. The penalty was eventually awarded and Álex Fernández scored from the spot.

Coach Javier Aguirre responded by substituting defender José Manuel Copete with striker Tino Kadewere at half-time, but this change and other substitutions failed to have any impact.

Mallorca are currently tenth in the league with 25 points from 19 matches. The next match is at home to Real Madrid on February 5.

Cádiz: Ledesma; Carcelén, Hernández, Momo, Espino; Alcaraz (Fali 68), Fernández; Bongonda (Parra 83), Ocampo (Arzamendia 78); Negredo (Roger 78), Lozano (Escalante 46).

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo (González 65), Valjent, Raíllo, Copete (Kadewere 46), Costa; D. Rodríguez (Sánchez 74), Grenier (Amath 58), Galarreta; Lee (Á. Rodríguez 74), Muriqi.