Real Mallorca 0 - Elche 1

Mallorca certainly fancying their chances against bottom side Elche, with just nine points from 23 games, might have been one-up after two minutes when Tino Kadewere was in on goal. After this, Mallorca found themselves in the somewhat unaccustomed position of dominating possession, a shot from Dani Rodríguez on 23 minutes being all they had to show for this before Elche, through Gumbau and then Mascarell, had two good opportunities in the space of a minute around the half-hour mark. Lee Kang-in responded with an effort that was just off target, but the visitors' defence was otherwise not being greatly troubled.

Immediately after the break, and midfielder Fidel Chaves and then striker Lucas Boyé had chances, Boyé hitting the side netting after a good move by Elche. Mallorca came back on 58 minutes when Dani Rodríguez's superb volley was well saved by Edgar Badia in the Elche goal. Three minutes later and Predrag Rajkovic was forced into a save after Boyé did well to find himself space in the box, and almost straightaway Rajkovic, this time with a foot, needed to deny Elche's Argentine striker.

Mallorca's Serbian keeper had to palm away a 69th-minute shot from Gerard Gumbau. Vedat Muriqi picked up a yellow card - Mallorca's third and the sixth of the match - that will mean he misses the next game (at home to Real Sociedad), and then Rajkovic was again called on, this time to save from full-back Ezequiel Palacios.

On 87 minutes, Rajkovic could do nothing this time - Lucas Boyé fired in following another good move from a corner. After six minutes of added time, Mallorca looked as if they had the equaliser through Muriqi. Elche players claimed a foul by Pablo Maffeo in the lead-up, and after a VAR check the goal was ruled out.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Copete, Costa (Augustinsson 82); D. Rodríguez (Amath 82), Galarreta, Lee (Sánchez 85); Kadewere (Abdón 58), Muriqi

Elche: Badia; Palacios, Gonzalo (González 73), Bigas; Mascarell; Carmona (Morente 46), Clerc, Fidel (Guti 66), Gumbau; Boyé, Nteka (Ponce 60)