Palma22/03/2023 09:50
Mallorca FC have revoked a fan's membership card for three years after the supporter hurled racist insults at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. and Villarreal's Samu Chukwueze. In February this year Mallorca fans were filmed calling the 22-year-old Brazil international a monkey in a video published after their 1-0 win against Real. One of those supporters was identified as having racially abused Nigeria winger Chukwueze in the fixture against Villarreal two weeks later.
