Real Valladolid 3 - Real Mallorca 3

In the opening exchanges, Valladolid full-back Lucas Rosa's shot went close after seven minutes, but it was Mallorca who had the better scoring opportunity on 21 minutes when Amath Ndiaye shot wide. And three minutes later, it was Amath again; his effort this time resulting in a corner. The Senegal international was asking questions of the Valladolid defence, keeper Jordi Masip once more keeping him out after a fine assist from Galarreta.

Mallorca were having the better of things until Kike Pérez shot past Rajkovic in the area to give the home side the lead on 33 minutes.

Five minutes after the break and Valladolid were denied a second goal when Rajkovic saved an Óscar Plano point-blank shot. But Mallorca responded soon after, Vedat Muriqi heading in from Pablo Maffeo's cross. Then Lee Kang-in's free-kick in a dangerous area on 57 minutes struck the wall, the ball falling to Manu Morlanes; the midfielder on loan from Villarreal gave Mallorca their second.

Coach Paulo Pezzolano made changes, and within a minute of coming on Selim Amallah equalised. Keeper Predrag Rajkovic again pulled out a fine save to deny Canadian striker Cyle Larin on 70 minutes. The match, as they say, was see-sawing, Masip saving Muriqi's 82nd-minute header that might have settled it for Mallorca. Instead, it was Ramón Rodríguez (Monchu) who put Valladolid back in the lead on 86 minutes, Mallorca players pleading for a foul on Ángel Rodríguez, who had just come on for Lee.

A minute of normal time remaining and VAR was called on to award Mallorca a penalty for handball. Muriqi with his second goal of the match grabbed the equaliser.

Valladolid: Masip; Fresneda, Fernández, J. Sánchez, Rosa (Amallah 66); Pérez (Monchu 80), Hongla, Mesa (I. Sánchez 66); Plata (Kenedy 80), Larin, Plano (Escudero 66)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Hadžikadunić, Costa; Amath (Grenier 74), Galarreta, Morlanes (A. Sánchez 74), Lee (Á. Rodríguez 85); Muriqi (Abdón 90+5)