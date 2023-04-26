Atlético Madrid 3 - Real Mallorca 1

With Galarreta and Raíllo both suspended, coach Javier Aguirre nevertheless opted to leave some usual starters on the bench, e.g. Lee Kang-in and Muriqi, an indication that he, despite what he has said, believes that Mallorca are safe from relegation. Atlético, third in LaLiga Santander and with eleven points more than Betis in fifth, are pretty much assured of Champions League football next season. So, was this going to be a relaxed kickabout with not much to play for?

The first real threat came from Atlético in the sixteenth minute through a combination of Griezmann and Morata, but it was Mallorca who opened the scoring on 20 minutes - Serbia centre-back Matija Nastasić with his first goal for Mallorca, a header after he had lost his marker.

Rajković saved well from Thomas Lemar on 34 minutes, the fourth shot on target for Atlético who, the goal apart, had been on top for most of the first half. Two minutes into added time their dominance told, Rodrigo de Paul with the equaliser, this coming shortly after a penalty for Atlético was overturned by VAR.

Two minutes into the second period and Atlético took the lead - Álvaro Morata with a header. Rajković then produced a great save to deny Giménez, and a few minutes later the Mallorca cavalry was sent on - Amath, Lee and Muriqi. Griezmann went just wide on 64 minutes, and Lee had a shot deflected ten minutes later before Yannick Carrasco ended a move for Atlético that had started from a Mallorca corner and finished with the midfielder dribbling past Predrag Rajković.

Atlético: Grbić; Molina, Witsel, Giménez, Hermoso; Carrasco, De Paul (Ñíguez 63), Koke (Kondogbia 79), Lemar (Barrios 63); Griezmann, Morata (Correa 79)

Mallorca: Rajković; Maffeo, Nastasić, Hadžikadunić, Copete, Costa; Morlanes (Amath 56), Baba, D. Rodríguez; Á. Rodríguez (Lee 56), Abdón (Muriqi 56)