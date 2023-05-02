Real Mallorca fans have every right to feel aggrieved when a hugely controversial penalty 15 seconds from the end of a game we deserved to win saw Bilbao snatch a point from the jaws of defeat.

Once again at home, the first half was dire, with more cards being shown that shots on target. After half time the game sprung into life and the near 17,000 crowd created a superb atmosphere in the Son Moix. The only downside was another incompetent muppet of a referee from Sevilla, Sr Jorge Figueroa Vazquez who, like 99% of Spanish referees, took centre stage deciding to be the star of the show. He showed three exaggerated yellow cards to three Mallorca players in the first half for no more than a coming together.

Kang In Lee scores.

In the second half Bilbao introduced Nico Williams who looked quicker than a Flash Speed Mop which gave the visiting attack more impetus and Mallorca defenders more problems. In the 57th minute it was that man Kang In Lee again who scored a vital goal for Mallorca to break the deadlock. The South Korean youngster is now not far away from being tagged as “world class” as his shot somehow rolled into the Bilbao net to put Mallorca ahead. He will be so difficult to replace as his expected exit edges ever closer.

Mallorca held on as Bilbao attacked with all guns blazing. Up went the added-on time board which showed surprisingly only four minutes. The fans began (prematurely as it turned out) to celebrate our status in next season’s La Liga being sealed. Then it all kicked off big time and it looked like the referee was determined to give something to Bilbao as time was running out, and so it came to pass. In a crowded penalty area the ball was pinging around like a pinball machine as Bilbao summoned up one last attack. The ball clearly hit Bilbao’s Adu Ares’s arm then our centre back Dennis Hadzikadunic was hauled to the ground being the meat in a sandwich which was a foul all day long. The ball then hit the hand of Galarreta and the referee pointed to the spot. Then mayhem! Nobody in the crowd had a scooby as to what was going on. We were all waiting for the match referee to consult VAR or vice versa. He didn’t do anything and never even went to view the pitch-side monitor. Iñaki Williams coolly despatched the spot kick 1-1 with 15 seconds left on to clock.

Bilbao had got out of jail with a smash and grab raid and Mallorca were robbed but it didn’t all end there. Club captain Antonio Raillo lost it at the end and was shown a straight red card, as was assistant coach Toni Amor. Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre said at the post match press conference that Raillo has had problems in his big toe for a couple of weeks and was suffering from capsulitis. The club doctor told him that he should rest for between a month and six weeks. Mallorca now make the short trip on Thursday night to play one of the most improved sides in La Liga, Girona, on Thursday night at 7.30pm. They beat Sevilla 0-2 on Monday night and lie three points ahead of us on 8th place with 44. It looks like Mallorca could seal La Liga permanency on Friday, May 12, in the Son Moix against Cadiz at 9pm. Hopefully this time with a half decent referee in charge.