Barcelona 3 - Real Mallorca 0

Penultimate match of the season and it couldn't have started any worse for Mallorca - Gavi passing to an unmarked Ansu Fati to open the scoring after just 48 seconds. And on 14 minutes, a VAR check led to a yellow for Amath Ndiaye for a reckless high challenge on Alejandro Balde being upgraded to red.

With 24 minutes gone, a Lewandowski flick put Fati in to make it two. He could have got his hat trick just before the break, but Dominik Greif in the Mallorca goal pulled out a great save. At half-time, 84% possession for Barça said it all.

A couple of minutes into the second period and Koundé headed just over, and soon after Valjent cleared Dembelé's header off the line. Barça were all over Mallorca but not making it count - Lewandowski on 56 minutes heading wide after being set up by Jordi Alba and then Sergi Roberto failing to finish off a Dembelé pass.

Lewandowski had another go, this time a free-kick on 66 minutes - and struck the angle of post and bar. A goal had to come and it did four minutes later. Neat footwork by Gavi in the area, and the ball was in the net.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Balde (Roberto 17), Christensen, Koundé, Alba (Alonso 81); Gavi, Busquets (García 84), De Jong; Dembelé (Torres 84), Lewandowski, Fati (Raphinha 81)

Mallorca: Greif; Maffeo, Gayá (Grenier 46), Valjent, Copete, Costa (Quintanilla 86); D. Rodríguez (Á. Rodríguez 72), Morlanes (González 86), Baba, Amath; Muriqi (Abdón 79)