After their impressive 1-1 draw against Real Madrid last Sunday, RCD Mallorca came crashing down to earth after a 1-0 defeat in the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on Saturday evening.

This was a poor display from Real Mallorca, who were so bad in the second half they didn’t have a single shot on target. The home side playing brilliant football started the game in the ascendency and looked the most likely to break the deadlock. Mallorca’s goal led a charmed life in the first half. Ex-Mallorca striker Budimir saw his shot saved by Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif then Oroz cut in from the left to unleash a dipping effort which cannoned off the post and away to safety. Mallorca almost scored before the break when Japanese player Asano missed a golden opportunity. His downward header bounced over the bar.

In the 55th minute Osasuna deservedly took the lead. A misunderstanding between Dani Rodriguez and Mojica saw the ball unfortunately deflected into the path of Ruben Garcia who chipped in the game’s only goal. Mallorca continued to give the ball away cheaply and the Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera hardly had any work to do. This was disappointing for Mallorca fans, and coach Arrasate has but two days to correct mistakes, with Sevilla visiting Son Moix on Tuesday night at 7pm.

Mallorca allegedly have 16 million euros available in the kitty for new players and after Saturday’s performance it was clear we need some quality additions before the transfer window shuts next Saturday night. I watched the game in the newly opened, impressive Mallorca Sports Bar which was packed inside and outside on the terrace. There were a few hiccups in serving the drinks, which had to be ordered and paid for at the bar in advance, but I’m sure things will improve.