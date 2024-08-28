Real Mallorca 0 - Sevilla 0

In the third game of the new season, in front of a crowd of 20,470, Real Mallorca could only draw 0-0 with one of the poorest Sevilla sides to play in Palma for many years. The result leaves both teams on two points.

This was a boring, goalless encounter and Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate has a lot of work to do on the training ground, as has director of football Pablo Ortells, who has to find at least two new, quality players before the Spanish transfer window shuts at midnight on Friday. Arrasate decided to rotate the goalkeepers with Ibizan shot-stopper Leo Roman starting in place of Dominik Greif. Roman was one of Mallorca’s few successes in a game where neither side seemed overly eager to find the net.

The first half was a torrid snoozefest with both teams giving away possession cheaply and neither able to create clear-cut chances. Sevilla’s Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke was a real live wire, causing havoc in the home defence whenever he was on the ball.

After a poor first half both coaches rang the changes, but it was Mallorca who had the better opportunities to score, none of which were taken. Muriqi’s outstretched left leg effort went close. Samu Costa headed wide when it looked easier to score. And a last gasp chance which fell to youngster Marc Domenech from a Samu Costa through ball failed to connect.

SUMMING UP: For a coach who likes to play with wingers, Arrasate didn’t pick any at kick-off and we had to wait until the 65th minute until the Japanese player Asano came on down the left flank. There was as distinct lack of a clinical finisher for both teams and once again the Canadian Cyle Larin was disappointing. In fact, he was so bad, fellow long-term socio Charles Nutter commented that he couldn’t tackle the skin off a rice pudding. Two points from a possible nine is not a great start to the season in anybody’s book. We expected a lot more after our impressive 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.

The games come thick and fast and next up is a possible banana skin away game against Leganes in Madrid on Saturday night at 21:30.