Leganes 0 - Real Mallorca 1

Real Mallorca won their first game in the 2024/25 La Liga campaign when they defeated an unbeaten Leganes one-nil in their Butarque stadium on Saturday night. The Palma side go into the international break on five points, which is three more than they had after four games at this time last season.

They nearly went ahead in the fourth minute when Takuma Asano’s backward header clipped the top of the crossbar. In what was Mallorca’s best first half of this fledgling season, “fans’ favourite” Vedat Muriqi ran his socks off and just about covered every blade of grass on the pitch – he was rightly given the “man of the match” award after the game. He played a huge part in the goal just before half time. Lato gave the ball to the teenager Domenech, who in turn chipped over a cross which Muriqi headed on to Dani Rodriguez in the six-yard box. He scored with one of his few (if any?) headed goals in his long time at Real Mallorca.

Leganes looked out of their depth and although they had lots of attacks, they never threatened. Indeed, Mallorca keeper Dominik Greif didn’t have a save to make all game.

In the second half Mallorca had the game under control as Leganes introduced five subs before the hour. They then brought on a sixth not long after, when it became apparent that one of their players had left the pitch at half time with suspected concussion. None of these changes made any difference as Leganes looked down and out.

Near the end new loan signing Robert Navarro came on for Mallorca but didn’t do much except getting a yellow card.

There’s no better way to go into an international break than with a victory and three points. Next up for us Mallorquinistas is a home game against Villarreal some time over the weekend of September 13-16.