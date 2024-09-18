Real Mallorca 1 - Real Sociedad 0

Mallorca manager Jagoba Arrasate said his side weren’t fairly rewarded for their commitment after their 2-1 defeat away against Villarreal on Saturday. Changing eight players from that team, the coach has to be credited for picking a winning side against Real Sociedad. This was the best display from Real Mallorca this early in the season and at last we saw Sergi Darder sparkle in midfield in what was a virtuoso performance.

Muriqi was left on the bench at kick-off and fans’ favourite Abdon Prats led the line as the main striker. In the 35th minute, a ludicrous handball by Sociedad’s Barrenechea (which for some reason saw the referee having to go and view the video monitor) saw the resultant penalty slotted home by the 'Dimoni de Arta' (Abdon Prats) in front of the Ultras.

Mallorca played a 4-4-2 system with Darder occupying the position of winger, although he spent more time through the middle. After the break, Mallorca looked safe in defence, dominated the midfield and were dangerous upfront. In the 56th minute, something really unusual happened in the Son Moix. No, it wasn’t the appearance of the 'super moon', but from a Darder cross Cyle Larin headed in brilliantly for his first goal since Jesus was a carpenter. However, after the 17,132 supporters stopped rubbing their eyes in disbelief, Larin was adjudged to have been a millimetre offside by the diminutive lady assistant on the new stand side.

Mallorca continued to dominate with Darder coming close and our goalkeeper Leo Roman saved a goal-bound scorcher. Ex-Mallorca player Take Kubo came on for Sociedad and he teased and tormented our defence with his magic wand of a left foot. After a nail-biting last few minutes, Mallorca held on for their first home win of the season. A special mention must be made for Colombian left back Johan Mojica who stamped his class all over this game.

Mallorca won’t be playing at home until October 20 and having three away games in a row is just ridiculous. Next up we’re away at Real Betis on Monday 23rd at 9pm.