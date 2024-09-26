A fan who racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and Villarreal player Samuel Chukwueze in two games at Mallorca last year has been found guilty and handed a suspended prison sentence, Real Madrid said today. The aggressor, who was not named in the La Liga club's statement, had his 12-month sentence suspended after apologising in a letter to Vinicius and doing anti-discrimination training.
Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr in Mallorca handed prison sentence
Banned from stadiums for three years
