The first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final saw Honduras win 2-0, both goals coming in the second half from Celtic's Luis Palma.
Mexican Aguirre, 65, was hit by the can thrown from the stands as he approached Honduras manager Reinaldo Rueda for a post-match handshake. He brushed off the incident in his post-match news conference.
"They deserved to win, they were better than us in areas. I have nothing more than to congratulate them and to try to lift my team's spirit. The other business - there's no point in even mentioning it. I'm not one to complain."
Concacaf are investigating the incident.
