Real Mallorca 3 - Las Palmas 1

Real Mallorca ended a run of six games in all competitions without a win, as they romped to a 3-1 victory over a poor Las Palmas side in front of 18,475 fans on Sunday night. Before this game, Mallorca were in danger of seeing their season fizzle out as we started the match in 10th place. With a Las Palmas side in freefall, the visitors nearly went ahead as early as the second minute when a snapshot from Javi Muñoz was spectacularly saved by Mallorca keeper Dominik Greif.

The big difference on Sunday night was the selection of two out-and-out wingers in Robert Navarro and the Japanese “bullet-train” Takuma Asano. He was electric down the left flank and the Las Palmas defence had no idea how to stop him without fouling.

However, there was no doubt who the star was for Mallorca, Vedat Muriqi. In the 7th minute, Dani Rodriguez put over a perfect cross with the outside of his right boot into the heart of the area and the big Kosovan striker scored with one of his trademark headers, 1-0. In the 28th minute Muriqi scored another, turning in Johan Mojica’s low cross which Las Palmas’s Dutch goalkeeper Cillessen should have done better with. Seven minutes later, Dani Rodriguez volleyed into the corner from the edge of the area and Mallorca appeared to be on easy street.

Into the second half and the Palma side looked to put the game to bed, but Rodriguez blasted over and Muriqi hit the base of the post. Then Las Palmas pulled one back through Bajcetic in the 62nd minute, a goal that cooled the atmosphere and it made the most pessimistic fans (like yours truly) nervous. So nervous, in fact, that when I got home, I realised that I’d lost all my fingernails! As the game came to an end, the Son Moix took on party mood.

The 2025 crisis was forgotten, as we played our best game of the season. The win was much more than three golden points. It was a boost of confidence, something we’ve been sadly missing since before Christmas. After the game, Muriqi was a happy man: “There is no-one happier than me right now, I scored twice as the team won.” We Mallorquistas look forward to our next game away at Sevilla on Monday 24th at 21:00.

Mallorca hadn’t scored three goals in the first half since June 30, 2020, when we hammered Celta Vigo 5-1. The win on Sunday night sees us into 7th place on 34 points.