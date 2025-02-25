Valjent celebrates his goal against Seville. | Jose Manuel Vidal
Real Mallorca gained a golden point in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Monday night. Mallorca hadn’t won there since 2010 and up until the 67th minute it looked like they wouldn’t be picking up anything to alter that statistic. In a poor first half for the Palma side, we played good football for about five minutes before hanging on until half time, or so we thought! Once again, the on-pitch referee and a VAR decision put Mallorca behind in the 47th minute. The match referee awarded Sevilla a foul that wasn’t a foul and from the resultant free kick, Sevilla’s Kike Salas volleyed in a scrambled opener. The VAR guys completed the fantasy by validating the goal when Mallorca’s Copete was clearly impeded in trying to make a clearance. 1-0 at half time.
