Athletic Club 1 - Real Mallorca 1

Athletic Club (Bilbao) and Real Mallorca shared the spoils 1-1 in a game lacking in quality where nothing much happened in the first hour. Both teams cancelled out each other in a rufty-tufty first half with Bilbao looking to have an eye on next Thursday night’s second leg Europa Cup tie at home to Roma. Bilbao with many rotations didn’t put any pressure on the Mallorca goal as our five at the back defence held firm.

Following that stale first hour, things began to change and sparked into life. Against all odds, Mallorca took the lead in the 56th minute. Captain Marvel Antonio Raillo was the man to find the back of the net, with the Cordoba-born centre half rising the highest inside the box to convert Sergi Darder’s corner.

However, Mallorca’s goal celebrations were short-lived with Bilbao equalising 90 seconds later. A deep cross sent in by Gorosabel saw Nico Williams, who seemed to be playing with clothes pegs in his hair, nod in the equaliser at the far post. Then came the miss of the game. Mallorca’s Colombian wing back Johan Mojica put over a tempting cross which found Samu Costa unmarked near the penalty spot. His effort went high into the night sky as the ball looked to be on its way down the road to the Guggenheim Museum!

Athletic huffed and puffed in the closing stages but Mallorca, sensing a vital point in their search for a Conference League place next season, were happy to park the bus and defend the draw. Real Betis put a damper on Mallorca’s chances of getting that European place when they beat Las Palmas 1-0.

With the game almost over, in the 94th minute Mallorca protested a possible penalty on Dani Rodriguez in which the VAR and referee Hernandez Hernandez (so good they named him twice) washed their hands of the incident. The most important thing for Mallorca is another point gained, bringing them closer to permanency for next season.

Next Saturday (March 15) at Son Moix, kick off 16:15, we face a tasty, feisty fixture against Espanyol. Mallorca will have to do that without their star winger, Robert Navarro, who injured a right leg muscle on Friday and will be missing for a few weeks. Also out on Saturday will be Copete who picked up a fifth yellow card in Bilbao and will face a suspension.