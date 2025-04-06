Celta's first win in Palma for 21 years

Real Mallorca 1 - Celta Vigo 2

Any hopes an unrecognisable Real Mallorca had of competing in next season’s Conference League disappeared on the No. 6 bus down the Cami dels Reis on Saturday night, when they were beaten 1-2 by Celta Vigo, their first win on the island since 2004. It was a clinical performance from the visitors and a pretty dreadful performance from a disjointed Mallorca, who more or less capitulated in the second half.

As if losing wasn’t humiliation enough for us Mallorquinistas, our goal average also took a hit, plus two players were injured early on and a third one, Morlanes, limped off near the end.

Mallorca went ahead in the 17th minute when a brilliantly whipped-in free kick by Sergi Darder saw Martin Valjent score with a diving header that brought the 18,257 crowd to their feet, 1-0. Once again, Mallorca failed to go for an opponent’s jugular and failed to double their lead. Just before half time, Muriqi went down signalling to the bench that he wanted to come off. It didn’t look good. He’s had his troubles with his left leg calf muscle since he was injured playing for Kosovo at the end of last year, and it looked like he’d aggravated the old injury. He trooped off to rapturous applause, which is what his replacement, Cyle Larin, certainly didn’t get.

Now without our suspended Captain Marvel, Antonio Raillo at the heart of the defence, and Muriqi leaving the fray, it looked a difficult task for Real Mallorca – and so it came to pass. In the 53rd minute, Celta’s rising star Alfonso Alfon hit a worldy from the edge of the area past a helpless Dominik Greif, 1-1. The writing was on the wall as a deflated Mallorca fell apart.

Cyle Larin then did what Cyle Larin’s well known for, missing golden scoring opportunities, as twice he missed with the goal at his mercy. There’s no doubt the big Canadian striker won’t be here next season. The problem Mallorca’s going to have is moving him on. Who wants a striker who can’t score goals and is one of the highest paid members of the squad ?

In the bar afterwards, when the highlights were shown on the big screen, Larin’s name was on everybody’s lips and I was reminded of the old football adage “He couldn’t hit a cow’s jacksey with a banjo !”

Probably the largest travelling Celta support I’ve ever seen in Palma were in raptures in the 72nd minute when a moment of genius from their player Fer Lopez on the stretch floated in the second with our defence looking foolish. When that went in, many fans had seen enough and made an early escape. Not nice to see, considering it was only the 72nd minute, but in all honesty, the drama was complete. Celta by now were well on top with Greif making a couple of great saves.

The fans who remained began booing and we haven’t heard that in the Son Moix for a long time. But who could blame them ? It was a thoroughly awful performance from Mallorca. We now go to San Sebastian next Saturday at 2pm to play Real Sociedad with three or maybe four of our players doubtful. One thing struck me not long after the start, when players like Mojica (who had a ’mare) and Asano were gasping for air after 20 minutes.

Two other things I’ll get off my chest that made me angry on Saturday night, when we won a throw-in or a corner, whoever was taking them walked slowly to take it as if time was on our side. Also our ball boys/girls, especially on the stand side and behind the Ultra’s goal, took an age to throw the new orange summer ball back on the pitch when it went out of play. Indeed, one of the ball boys behind the south goal spent time on his phone, something whoever is in charge needs to sort out.

SUMMING UP: One thing’s for sure, RCD Mallorca are nowhere near being remotely close to a European adventure next season and the only good part is we’re still on 40 points, which should make us safe for next season.