Impressive win for Mallorca in San Sebastian

Real Sociedad 0 - Real Mallorca 2

Real Mallorca gained their first away victory against Real Sociedad in La Liga since 2003, winning a totally unexpected three points on Saturday. On paper, Mallorca looked up against it, with four of their regular starters unavailable with long-term injuries.

After a disappointing result at home last Saturday to Celta Vigo, seven days later everything went well for the islanders. One player for Mallorca stood out and had an absolutely fabulous game, Arta’s Sergi Darder. Ironically, he scored the winning penalty to put Mallorca into the Copa del Rey final last year in the second leg semi-final played in Sociedad’s Reale Seguros stadium. In what was undoubtedly Darder’s best performance in a Mallorca jersey, he pulled the strings in midfield and was the instigator of Mallorca’s opening goal in the 20th minute. His inch-perfect pass was coolly converted with a bit of luck by Cyle Larin who scored his sixth goal of the season.

Once again Larin looked like he can only do the business when Muriqi (absent injured) isn’t leading the attack alongside him. Larin’s deflected shot trickled agonisingly across the line, helped no doubt by the travelling Billy’s Jolly Boys who insisted that they had blown the ball into the net, 0-1! As expected, Sociedad went on the hunt for the equaliser, but no matter how they tried they couldn’t break down our resilient defence, led by our returning captain Antonio Raillo.

Ex-Mallorca star Take Kubo could get no joy up against Mojica and the Japanese, who was Sociedad’s only threat, was taken off in the second half. A couple of wonder saves from Mallorca keeper Dominik Greif kept Mallorca in the game as the referee blew for half time.

In the second half, Mallorca came flying out of the traps and duly doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart. Darder hit a speculative shot goalwards and somehow Sociedad’s goalkeeper (third choice in the international squad) Alex Remiro let the ball squirm under his body and into the net. That goal was a sucker punch for the home side as they mounted attack after attack, but looked unlikely to score, and in all honesty they created precious little. Mallorca held on to run out 0-2 winners, their first victory away from home for the first time in three and a half months. We also had our first clean sheet since winning at Getafe on December 31.

Mallorca are now on 43 points with all to play for in their remaining seven games this season. After all the doom and gloom written about our European participation demise (including yours truly), Mallorca look back on track for another attempt at a Conference League place. Up next in Son Moix sees relegation-threatened Leganes as the visitors on Easter Saturday (April 19) at 18:30.