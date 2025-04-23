Mallorca so close to getting a point in Barcelona

Barcelona 1 - Real Mallorca 0

Real Mallorca, decimated by injuries and suspensions, showed the same grit as they produced throughout this campaign in holding La Liga leaders Barcelona to just a 1-0 win on Tuesday night. Going into this game, the Catalan giants had scored 149 goals in all competitions so far this season, with Mallorca netting 31.

As expected, Barcelona totally dominated the first half and should have scored a shed-full of goals. They didn’t, thanks to an outstanding display of goalkeeping from our second choice keeper, Ibizan-born Leo Roman. He put on a performance which he’ll remember for a long time, and his display on Tuesday night has given our director of football, Pablo Ortells, a real headache. With number one goalkeeper Dominik Greif also in top form, Ortells has to decide which one stays and which goes in the summer.

No-one doubted that this game would see a packed Mallorca defence against a free-flowing Barcelona attack, and our back five held out magnificently against all the odds. At times in the first half we were overwhelmed by the Barça trickery, but somehow Leo Roman repelled all boarders, denying Barcelona at least 10 scoring opportunities.

Just after half time the home side went ahead, when Dani Olmo slotted home from 12 yards. This time Leo had no chance but undeterred he carried on making save after save. Mallorca did have the ball in the net in the 44th minute, when Mateu Jaume’s goal was disallowed for offside, although it was a mighty close decision.

All in all it was a fantastic rearguard action by our boys against one of the world’s top club sides. The only downside was an injury to Abdon Prats who was only on the pitch for the last few minutes. We don’t play again until Monday, May 5, when we’re away at Girona.