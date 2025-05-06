Goalkeeper spares Mallorca's blushes

Girona 1 - Real Mallorca 0

Girona ended an 11-match win-less streak when they beat a tired-looking Real Mallorca side 1-0 in a rainy Montilivi stadium on Monday night. A tenth-minute strike by Girona legend Christian Stuani was enough to see the Catalan side pick up their first three points in three months.

Mallorca offered little in this game and were saved from a drubbing by goalkeeper Dominik Greif, who made at least five top saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Girona have been in freefall in La Liga since they exited the Champions League earlier in the year and if they didn’t win this game they would have found themselves in a desperate place in La Primera.

The Palma side came close in the first half when a misfiring Sergi Darder hit a “worldy” from 25 yards, which Girona’s keeper Gazzaniga finger-tipped round the post. Despite Mallorca being all over Girona in the closing stages, and with the returning Muriqi and Asano coming on near the end, we never looked like getting that all-important equaliser.

All in all a night to forget for Mallorca and it appears once again that when we reach the safety number of points (40), we seem to take the foot off the gas pedal. Despite that late flurry, we’re still level on points with Rayo and Osasuna in the race for European football next season.

This coming Saturday at 18:30 we have our penultimate home game in the Son Moix when already-relegated Valladolid are the visitors. Over the seasons Mallorca find these down and out sides banana skins as we have a terrible record against doomed teams! Three points would be a real boost on Saturday with Real Madrid on the horizon in the Bernabeu on May 14 at 21:30.