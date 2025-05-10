Mallorca squeeze past relegated Valladolid

Real Mallorca 2 - Real Valladolid 1

Real Mallorca remain, just, in the fight for Europe after a 2-1 win in the Son Moix against an already relegated Valladolid. The first few minutes was another Mallorca nightmare as the bottom side in La Liga gave 'Los Bermellones' a tough time. They took the lead in the 11th minute when Chuki arrived at the back post to tap home Raul Moro’s pass. This guy (Moro) is top of many La Liga clubs’ shopping lists (including Real Mallorca) and his speed was a real problem for the home defence. Mallorca were being given pelters by the crowd, especially our Ultras, and goalkeeper Greif kept telling his defenders to get back and defend! In the 28th minute Omar Mascarell scored his first goal for Mallorca. Coming from deep, his left foot volley found the net after a great pass from Maffeo, 1-1.

After the break, Valladolid were undone in the 49th minute after brilliant work from our Japanese flying machine Takumo Asano. He worked the ball to Sergi Darder and the Arta maestro fired in a brilliant strike from distance, 2-1. The game became stretched for long periods and Valladolid looked to have equalised before Cenk’s effort was disallowed, after having a big toe ruled offside when VAR got involved.

All in all another lacklustre game from Real Mallorca against a team who’ve scored fewer times than any other in La Liga this term. Meanwhile we keep our hopes of securing European football alive, going level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano as we await the outcome of Sunday’s games. The Son Moix crowd was a disappointing 16,018, meaning 5,000 socios didn’t turn up – shameful.

There was, however, an innovation in the Son Moix on Saturday night. For the first time ever the clock on the electronic scoreboard showed the added-on time. Next up Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday at 21:30. Then it’s our last home game of the season against Getafe next Sunday (18th) at 19:00 hrs.

SUMMING UP : Mallorca just about earned this win, but once again for us Mallorquinistas, it wasn’t a good watch. We are still in the mix for Europe next season, but I don’t think that dream will come to fruition, and it could be down to the last game of the season away at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday or Sunday (24/25th).