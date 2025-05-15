Last-minute heartbreak for Mallorca against Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2 - Real Mallorca 1

Real Madrid scored a 94th minute stoppage time winner in a closed-roof Bernabeu on Wednesday night to keep their slim hopes of retaining their La Liga title alive against a Real Mallorca side who frustrated them for all but the last 22 minutes. Make no mistake, the Palma side were so unlucky to lose this game, and they have goalkeeper Leo Roman to thank for keeping the score down to just two. A few weeks ago he frustrated Barcelona with his interventions and he did it again at the Bernabeu.

We held out for 68 minutes and it looked like Barcelona would be getting their La Liga open top bus out of the garage. Mallorca got off to a fantastic start after 11 minutes when Martin Valjent scored his third goal of the season. He suddenly found himself in space on the edge of the area and in a position to fire home brilliantly into the far corner, 0-1.

Into the second half and once again Mallorca repelled all boarders, then Mbappe equalised in the 68th minute, which was his 40th goal in all competitions this season. It was also Madrid’s first shot on target. Minutes later Mateu Jaume found himself all alone against Courtois in the Madrid goal but the keeper made himself big and the chance was lost.

Then the game became like a combination of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift and The Alamo as our defence blocked shots galore and Lady Luck also played a large role.

Following Madrid’s 26th corner of the night, B team centre back Jacobo Ramon prodded home the winner in the 94th minute. Our defender Copete made a mistake and was motionless, unaware that Ramon was breathing down his neck, but Madrid did what they have done on many occasions this season and scored a late, late winner.

SUMMING UP: As you’d expect, for long periods it was Real Madrid versus Mallorca’s defence or rather our goalkeeper Leo Roman. The 24-year-old Ibizan was at his best again and he must now have won the battle as to who will be our No. 1 keeper next season. At the moment he is Mallorca’s lowest paid squad player, but after his performances against the big two in Spain, the club must renew Leo’s contract and give him whatever he deserves before he’s snapped up and leaves the island.