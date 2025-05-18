Mallorca fans turn on the players after Getafe defeat

Real Mallorca 1 - Getafe 2

Any slim hopes Real Mallorca had of a place in the European Conference League next season took a severe dent when they capitulated going down 1-2 against a struggling Getafe. The south Madrid team up until Sunday night looked to be finishing the season with a whimper, seven defeats in a row and failing to score in five of their last six games. Mallorca have been racking up weeks and weeks of poor form and now are definitely out of Europe next season.

As early as the second minute, Getafe hit the bar. Then Greif pulled off a miraculous one-handed save not long after and one wonders where Mallorca would have ended up this season if it hadn’t been for our two brilliant goal keepers.

The first half was awful with Mallorca finding it hard to pass the ball more than 10 yards to somebody in a red shirt. If the first 45 minutes was awful, the second was even worse in what was undoubtedly one of the most pathetic performances seen in the Son Moix for a long time.

In stoppage time Larin scored a late consolation goal and then far from celebrating, put his fingers to his lips demanding the Ultras behind the south goal to “get off his case”. The crowd also had a problem with Maffeo, singing “Maffeo, vete ya” (go now). After both these altercations between players and fans, the stadium announcer intervened to say the club will not tolerate fans insulting members of staff.

At the end of the game, Mallorquinistas were asking an unanswered question that’s been going on since Christmas : “Why and where has it all gone wrong?” The Real Mallorca hierarchy must deeply reflect on why only 18,120 spectators turned up. It would appear many fans have turned their back on the team, which is finishing this season in the worst possible way. Our play on Sunday night resembled a team of strangers as we started the game packed with full backs and midfielders.

The club now face a summer of discontent as this team is broken from top to bottom. The ownership has a serious problem on their hands. As the season ends, we’ve been lamentable. Fingers are pointed and tongues are wagging at and about coach Jagoba Arrasate, as in the last stretch of the league, it looks like he’s lost the dressing room.

We need to reset and start again, because if we continue with these players, we’ll be in dire straits next season. Next weekend we have an inconsequential match away at Rayo Vallecano, that will end a season that started so well but ended in total disarray. Our Colombian left back Mojica was our best player, putting over loads of pinpoint crosses which nobody got on the end of until the 94th minute.